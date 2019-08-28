- Above is the return of WWE's Superstar Ink series, featuring host Corey Graves talking to Rey Mysterio. Rey talks about the stories behind his tattoos, including his tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

- WWE stock was down 1.18% today, closing at $73.07 per share. Today's high was $73.88 and the low was $72.78.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw the debut of Oliver Carter. He lost a singles match to Joseph Conners.

Carter, real name Oliver Sauter, is a 24 year old soccer standout from Switzerland. He made his wrestling debut back in 2012. Oliver's WWE signing announced in February of this year, along with Ilja Dragunov, Kay Lee Ray, Jazzy Gabert and "Primate" Jay Melrose. Oliver was signed after working the 2018 WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.

Carter spoke to Radzi Chinyanganya after the match and commented on losing his debut. He was asked what's next for him in NXT UK.

"My whole life, it was a dream to come here, to WWE, to NXT UK, and I'm here," Carter said. "I know everybody wants to win his first match when he comes in. Unfortunately it didn't happen with me, but you know what, in life it's about going forward and next time when I'm here, I'll still be smiling, I'll still be with the energy, and I hope we'll be talking about a win. Now can I get a 'Yeah, mon!' about that?"

