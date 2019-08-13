A WWE SummerSlam rematch has been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will defend his title against Oney Lorcan. Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show saw Gulak retain over Lorcan after delivering a punch to the throat, while the referee had his back turned, and a Cyclone Crash to get the pin.

As seen below, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter today and thanked fans for alerting him to the throat punch from Gulak.

Maverick wrote, "Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for bringing this to my attention. MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCED for @WWE205Live TONIGHT!"

Maverick accused Gulak of using underhanded tactics to win at SummerSlam, and said it's up to him to make amends by booking the rematch for tonight.

You can see the related tweets below: