Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is now official for WWE SummerSlam.
Lorcn won a Six-Pack Challenge on tonight's WWE 205 live to earn the title shot. The other participants were Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto and Jack Gallagher.
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair