Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Lorcn won a Six-Pack Challenge on tonight's WWE 205 live to earn the title shot. The other participants were Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto and Jack Gallagher.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair