As noted, Jon Moxley took to Twitter today to announce that he was forced to pull out of the AEW All Out match against Kenny Omega due to a "serious case of MRSA" in his elbow. You can read our full report on the injury with Moxley's comments on surgery and his AEW status by clicking here.

AEW has just announced that PAC will be replacing Moxley in the match against Omega at All Out.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, 11 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.

The Buy In Pre-show

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party