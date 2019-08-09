Paige had to cancel her SummerSlam Meet and Greet appearance today because she had to go to her doctor about her neck. Hours after she tweeted about the cancellation, she posted that she needs to have neck surgery.

Paige tweeted, "Me and my fave Dr! Dr Juan Uribe. He did an amazing job on my last neck surgery. Also the miracle worker for Nikki Bella and TJ Wilson's necks! Unfortunately, the match from Uniondale created a new hernia that we thought would heal. It did not. Sooo... One more surgery to go."

She also shared more about her neck on Instagram, revealing that the doctor told her that she has the neck of a 60-year-old.

Many sent her support, Nia Jax wrote, "You're so strong and brave and just AMAZING!! I love you!!!," Mandy Rose wrote, "Aww mama ur so strong! Love uuu," and Natalya wrote, "Thinking of you and I know that you'll get stronger and better very soon."

Below are Paige's social media posts about the cancellation and news about her surgery:

My apologies. Unfortunately I have to go see my doctor about my neck and my health takes a big priority. Please apologize to your wife from me. ???? https://t.co/LUbE5BbyRG — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 8, 2019