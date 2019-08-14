- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Randy Orton backstage after last night's WWE SmackDown. Cathy asks Orton about his "tough match" against Kofi at SummerSlam.

"Hold on, tough? I don't know what SummerSlam you were watching. I can RKO Kofi every day of the week and twice on Tuesdays until I get that WWE Title back around my waist where it belongs," Orton said.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Ilja Dragunov and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network. These were taped at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before Saturday's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event:

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Paige revealed on Twitter this morning that she is undergoing neck surgery with Dr. Juan Uribe in Phoenix, Arizona.

She wrote, "Okayyy surgery time. Thankful for the wonderful people in my life. Okurrr see ya on the other side"

As noted, Paige revealed over the weekend that she missed her SummerSlam Meet & Greet because she had to visit her doctor, where it was determined that she needs to undergo neck surgery to fix a new hernia, which is related to the original career-ending neck injury that she suffered during the December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY. Dr. Uribe has also worked on the necks of Tyson Kidd and Nikki Bella.