It's being reported by Mike Johnson at PWInsider that Pat Buck has joined WWE as a producer following a recent tryout and guest coaching role at the WWE Performance Center.

Buck, the owner of WrestlePro based in New Jersey, appeared on Monday's episode of RAW, as one of the men to check on Roman Reigns following the hit-and-run incident.

It's said that WrestlePro will continue with its normal schedule with Kevin Matthews becoming the go-to man for the promotion.

Buck also works alongside former RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins as a trainer at Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy.