Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and said he and Brock Lesnar have been informed that there will be no rematch from new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

He wrote, "My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair!"

As noted, Rollins will return to RAW tonight as a two-time Universal Champion. There's no word yet on when Lesnar will be back in action, or who the next feud for Rollins will be.

You can see Heyman's full tweet below: