- In the newest Bella Twins video, Brie finally finds her car that was stolen. The car, of course, isn't in the state that she left it in.

- New WWE GIFs are out this week and they are available by clicking here. Some of the GIFs include Sasha Banks thanking the WWE Universe, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford eating popcorn, Roman Reigns' attacker revealed, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley pushing Charlotte off her chair during A Moment Of Bliss.

- It was 34 years ago tonight when Paul Heyman promoted his first pro wrestling event. The event took place at New York City's Studio 54 and featured Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Bam Bam Bigelow.

