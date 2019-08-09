WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman made the decision to put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change on this week's RAW instead of SummerSlam, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Observer previously reported that the Fatal 4 Way, which saw Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss capture the titles by defeating former champions The IIconics, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and Asuka and Kairi Sane, was scheduled for the SummerSlam card. The match ended up happening on this week's go-home RAW episode. There's no word yet on why Heyman moved the match, but it was speculated that he may have figured the title change would mean more with a longer match, which they could do on RAW, and it could be showcased better on RAW instead of being a forgotten part of a long pay-per-view card.

It's interesting that Cross and Bliss won the titles as Asuka and Sane were being groomed for the titles not too long ago.

In other news on the SummerSlam card, Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander was on the internal line-up last week but it was not announced on Monday's RAW and as of Thursday morning it was not scheduled to happen. WWE officials still have meetings planned to finalize the SummerSlam card this week, so it's possible that they confirm another match or two.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

