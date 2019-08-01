- Above is new video of Pete Dunne discussing the WWE NXT North American Title Triple Threat at the upcoming NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event on August 10. The match will see The Velveteen Dream defend against Dunne and Roderick Strong. Dunne was asked why he has his eye on this title now.

"I'm the guy that put NXT UK on the map," Dunne said. "I gave the United Kingdom Championship prestige, and now I'm in the United States, I'm going to do the same for the North American Championship."

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E will be participating a Facebook Live video Q&A with fans on Tuesday, August 6. The video will stream from the Little Caesars Facebook page. Fans can submit their questions on social media with the #AskBigE hashtag. A time was not given for the Q&A but it will take place backstage from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, before WWE SmackDown begins.

- As noted, the USA Network will premiere "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Monday, August 12 after RAW goes off the air. The season premiere will feature Austin's chat with actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle.

The synopsis for the thirty-minute premiere reads like this: "Steve pulls out all the stops as he spends the day with actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle."

Below is a preview clip for the premiere: