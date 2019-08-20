- As noted, last night's WWE RAW main event saw Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Above is post-RAW video from the first championship photo shoot for The Architect and The Monster Among Men.

- WWE UK Champion WALTER turns 32 years old today while WWE announcer Byron Saxton turns 38, former WWE NXT and current NJPW star Nick Miller turns 34, and former NXT star Lucky Cannon turns 32.

- Peyton Royce took to Twitter during last night's RAW and gave props to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her backstage promo.

"Becky is so freaking good. Im still thinking about that promo," Royce wrote.

