It's clear that FOX is treating their new partnership with WWE like a big deal.

Below is a graphic that FOX displayed at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour on Wednesday. The image prominently features Roman Reigns in the center, with football and baseball players in the background.

As previously reported, FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier discussed WWE at the event, and noted that FOX is committed to WWE for five years regardless of the ratings. Collier noted that having WWE on FOX is "thrilling", and that they will be "leaning into WWE" with as much as enthusiasm as they had for the NFL.

"[We are] a company that historically really leaned into NFL at a time where I think no one thought FOX could do so, and they've turned out to become the leading purveyor of the NFL," Collier said, via The Wrap. "And we're leaning into WWE with just as much enthusiasm."

WWE SmackDown Live will debut on FOX on Friday, October 4th.