Rusev changed up his look recently. As seen below, The Bulgarian Brute is now clean shaven for the first time since he debuted on WWE television.

Rusev, whose contract is reportedly expiring relatively soon, has not appeared on WWE television since the Super ShowDown event on June 7 in Saudi Arabia, where he participated in a 50-man Battle Royal.

Rusev's wife, Lana, has also been off of WWE television. She last appeared on the April 23 post-Shakeup SmackDown episode.

Earlier this year, Rusev and Lana appeared on Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast. During the episode, Rusev discussed some of his frustrations with his status in WWE. Rusev noted that he had tried cutting his hair in the past to get Vince McMahon's attention, but to no avail.

"But I feel like, the more you hang around, the more you're forgotten," Rusev said. "It doesn't matter how good you are. I think I'm good, I always think that I'm good...It doesn't matter what I do, I kinda end up with the same thing.

"I do want to look my best, I do want to be at my best 'cause I do want to be WWE Champion, I do want to be on top," Rusev said. "I don't want to be forgotten, but that's what irks me, I do all these things but nothing changes. And that's where the frustration comes. Alright then, what am I supposed to do? Cut my hair? I did that. It was not a good decision. No, I love the short hair but I got a few uncles that [didn't like it]. I'm just trying to do something to catch Vince McMahon's eye, with this, with that I'm trying. We go, we pitch, we talk, he just never comes to anything. It was last year around WrestleMania and before that when the whole Rusev Day started and everything. I thought it was my time. And I keep pushing for it to be my time and I keep talking to everybody, but nobody wanted to do anything. It's very frustrating. But still, as frustrating as it is, I'm like, alright, let's go to the gym. Let's get better, let's do whatever we can."