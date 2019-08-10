Last week, a video posted to Hulk Hogan's Facebook account showed himself and Jimmy Hart receiving a ride in a police squad car on the tarmac of O'Hare International Airport. According to the Chicago Tribune, the officer in question—who is assigned to the airport—is now under investigation by the department's Bureau of Internal Affairs for driving Hogan on the tarmac with his sirens on.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, said the officer will lose a special certification that allows officers to drive vehicles on the tarmac, but didn't reveal if the officer had been relived of his police powers.

"The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield," Guglielmi said. "The superintendent was furious about what he saw."

In the video below, Hart said to the officer, "Don't get in trouble doing this," and the officer responded, "My sergeant. He's all for it." The comment indicated he was given permission to chauffeur Hogan and Hart around, but could also lead to someone else being investigated.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart made a WWE TV appearance on last month's RAW Reunion.