AEW has announced a new tag team match for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Jack Evans and Angelico.
The match will take place on AEW's "The Buy In" pre-show, which streams for free on YouTube.
The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.
Below is the updated announced card:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale
Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, 11 participants TBA
Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.
The Buy In Pre-show
Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party