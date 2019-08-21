AEW has announced a new tag team match for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Jack Evans and Angelico.

The match will take place on AEW's "The Buy In" pre-show, which streams for free on YouTube.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, 11 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.

The Buy In Pre-show

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party