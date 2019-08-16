Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first-round matches scheduled to take place for their Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

One notable change from the event is that Barbaro Cavernario will not be able to make it to the tournament, and Aramis has been announced as his replacement.

Here are the first-round and non-tournament matches announced for BOLA:

Non-Tournament Matches

Night One

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix v. Bandido and Flamita

* Joey Janela and Alex Zay v. Tony Deppen and Blake Christian

Night Two

* Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz (c) v. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher - PWG Tag Team Championship

* Daisuke Sekimoto and Jonathan Gresham v. Jeff Cobb and Brody King

Night Three

* Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher v. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (If Davis and Fletcher win the PWG Tag Team Titles, this will be a title match)

BOLA Tournament Matches

Night One

* Jeff Cobb v. Daisuke Sekimoto

* Jonathan Gresham v. Artemis Spencer

* Darby Allin v. Black Taurus

* Dragon Lee v. Rey Horus

* Brody King v. Caveman Ugg

* A-Kid v. Lucky Kid

Night Two

* Bandido v. Laredo Kid

* Orange Cassidy v. David Starr

* Pentagon Jr. Tony Deppen

* Fenix v. Aramis

* Joey Janela v. Mick Moretti

* Jake Atlas v. Jungle Boy

Night Three

* PWG BOLA Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Final matches

BOLA is taking place inside the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 19, Friday, September 20, and Sunday, September 22. First-round matches will be held over the first two shows. The remainder of the tournament will take place on the final night, with it culminating in a three-way elimination match.

If current PWG World Champion Jeff Cobb doesn't win BOLA, the winner will get a future shot at his title. Tickets are on sale now for the event.