- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, featuring Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff, Piper Niven and Xia Brookside vs. Jinny and Jazzy Gabert, Ashton Smith vs. Noam Dar, and more.

- NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler turns 39 years old today. The Queen of Spades will defend her title against Mia Yim at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson turns 29 years old today while former WWE Women's Champion Rena "Sable" Lesnar turns 52.

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has released a quick new hip-hop song to celebrate the title that he has carried 11 times now. The single is a remix to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" single. You can listen to the song below: