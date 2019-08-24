Yesterday, WWE was involved with Fox Sports' Founders Day event with WWE 24/7 Champion Elias doing an appearance for those in attendance.

During his concert, Drake Maverick approached Elias for an opportunity to win the title, which you can see in the video above. As Elias dealt with Maverick, R-Truth was able to roll-up Elias for the one-two-three, and recapture the title for a 13th time. Maverick is currently second with four title reigns.

Afterwards, Maverick attempted to chase down the new champion, but was eventually sent into a dunk tank.

Elias had previously beaten R-Truth for the title 12 days ago in a backstage segment on RAW.