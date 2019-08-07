- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Detroit.

- WWE, Converse and Foot Locker are partnering to release new sneakers inspired by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. The sneakers will be available this Friday at the Foot Locker flagship store in New York City, and at FootLocker.ca. You can see the sneakers below:

- WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday. As noted, Evers was injured at the recent NXT live event from Ft. Pierce, Florida while wrestling Lacey Lane. Evers tweeted the following after surgery: