WWE has just announced Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Kofi's title will be on the line in the rematch from SummerSlam. That match ended in a double count out.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy or Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Andrade