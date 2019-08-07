With his long-awaited clash with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston just days away, Randy Orton has been a noticeable absentee on WWE SmackDown over the past couple of weeks.

Orton, a former multi-time World Heavyweight Champion, has been on vacation in the Maldives with his wife. "The Viper", who prides himself on his finishing move the RKO being hit from "out of nowhere", sure didn't see it coming when he was hit with the move by his wife on a beach in a video posted on Instagram.

The clip, posted by his Kim Orton, has the caption: "@randyorton watch out, watch out, watch you ?? got him @wwe @wwenetwork h''s not even safe from his own move".

The last time Orton competed in a WWE Championship match on TV was at the WWE Elimination Chamber event earlier this year in a losing effort after being eliminated by his rival and opponent this Sunday, Kingston.

If Orton is successful at WWE SummerSlam in Toronto, Canada it will be the 10th time he will have held the WWE Championship in his career.