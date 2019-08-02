- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The episode featured Gallus vs. Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker, Rhea Ripley vs. Dani Luna, Alexander Wolfe vs. Jordan Devlin, Tyler Bate, WWE UK Champion WALTER and Imperium, and more.

- WWE will be streaming 20 top SummerSlam matches today beginning at 12 noon ET. The six-hour stream will air on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Below is the announcement:

20 SummerSlam blockbuster matches streaming Friday, Aug. 2 SummerSlam is nicknamed The Biggest Event of the Summer on account of the many major showdowns that have taken place at WWE's annual August event. With SummerSlam 2019 drawing near, get hyped with a six-hour stream featuring classic blockbuster bouts at The Biggest Event of the Summer. The stream will feature epic showdowns like John Cena vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella and much more. It's 20 blockbusters from 2002 onward, and you won't want to miss the six-hour stream on Aug. 2 — starting at noon ET — on WWE's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

- Former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle made her WWE main roster in-ring debut on this week's RAW, teaming with husband Drake Maverick for a loss to Carmella and then-WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, and now she's done her first WWE photo shoot.

As seen below, Renee took photos wearing her attire that was designed with colors of the title that has held up her marriage and prevented it from being consummated, at least in the storylines. You can see her comments on the shoot and the gear below: