- This week's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Toronto saw The Viking Raiders win another squash match over two local enhancement talents, billed as Sebastian Suave and Carter Mason. Suave, using his regular name, is the Founder, CEO and Executive Producer of Smash Wrestling out of Toronto. Mason, who also used his regular name, works for Smash and is from Toronto as well.

Mason and Suave both worked as security guards during the Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain brawl at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event.

Above is video from the squash on RAW.

- ECW Original Spike Dudley turns 49 years old today while former WWE star and AWA/NWA Tag Team Champion "Jumpin'" Jim Brunzell turns 70.

- WWE began a new storyline with veteran RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio on this week's show. After a clean-sweep loss to Andrade in a 2 of 3 Falls Match, Mysterio got emotional backstage when approached by Charly Caruso and asked about what happened with the 2-0 loss, and if he's met his match in Andrade. Rey commented on how he's never lost two falls in a row like that, and said he has no idea where his career is going but he knows he has a family to support. Caruso asked Rey if he was trying to say something else, perhaps about his career coming to an end, but Rey just mentioned his family again and then waked away.

Mysterio took to Instagram after RAW and continued the storyline.

He wrote, "Have some deep thinking to do.........first time in 30 years that I feel this way!"

Below is Rey's Instagram post along with video from RAW: