As noted, Rey Mysterio will be returning to WWE RAW on Monday's show from Baltimore, Maryland. Rey is returning two weeks after his son Dominick returned to the storylines, talking the WWE veteran out of un-masking and retiring.

Rey took to Twitter today and commented on Monday's return.

"Family is the most important thing in my life. It was a conversation between my son @35_Dominik and I that kept me from making a major decision. The @WWEUniverse in Latin America this weekend was amazing ... and I'm returning to #Raw next week. #Booyaka"

Rey has been in Medellin, Colombia this week for a medical tourism trip, along with Melissa Santos and Impact World Champion Brian Cage. The group underwent stem cell therapy under Dr. Karolynn Halpert at the BioXcellerator Colombia treatment center in Medellin.

Rey tweeted about the stem cell treatment today and praised the doctor and her crew.

"I had an Intrathecal Stem Cell application yesterday by Dr. Halpert & have to admit that I could not have been in better hands despite the size of the needle that was never showed to me until after the procedure! #LoveTheBioXStaff @bioxcellerator_ is changing lives!"

Rey posted on Instagram about the trip to Colombia on Wednesday and wrote, "Started my day today at 5:30am with some MRIs on both of my knees & left shoulder.........then when straight to @bioxcellerator_ and had a Vitamin IV & a 50mil stem cell IV! That was my treatment for today, but before I prepare myself for tomorrow, we all @briancage @melissasantosofficial @619reyna decided to have a lil fun! We took a chopper ride from Medellin to @guatape_colombia & it was beautiful...... then we decided to do some paragliding to release some of the stress!?? The fun and experiences have been incredible but tomorrow will be a big day for me with the team @bioxcellerator #LookingForward2It #StayTuned #VeryExcited #LifeChanger #BioXRey Don't forget to hit up my homie David Truitt @iowahawksfan06 if you have any interest! #StemCells #LifeChanger"

