As seen above, Charly Caruso has revealed two more matches for tonight's WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW - Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, plus a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with The IIconics defending against The Kabuki Warriors, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

For what it's worth, the Fatal 4 Way has been expected for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below is the updated listing for tonight's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* MizTV with The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics defend against The Kabuki Warriors, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.