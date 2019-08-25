- Above are the top 5 most emotional NXT farewells, featuring: Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, Asuka, Sami Zayn, and Sasha Banks.

- WWENetworkNews.com is reporting a new special is headed to the WWE Network following next Saturday's NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. The documentary is Exotic: The Story of Adrian Street and Miss Linda. Below is the preview for it.

British sports-entertainment legend Adrian Street reflects on his life and career in and out of the ring. Join him as he relives his journey to becoming one of the most outlandish and polarizing Superstars in history, and witness his emotional experience coaching at the WWE Performance Center in the United Kingdom.

- Ricochet made a comment yesterday about making sure the fans believe in himself, Ali, Cedric Alexander, and Buddy Murphy.

"I have a pinfall victory over @AJStylesOrg. @AliWWE has a pinfall victory over @ShinsukeN. @CedricAlexander has a pinfall victory over @DMcIntyreWWE. @WWE_Murphy has a pinfall victory over @WWEDanielBryan. Don't take us seriously? That's fine. We'll make sure you will."