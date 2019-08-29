As noted, the inaugural AEW Women's Champion will be crowned during the AEW TNT premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The winner of the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale during Saturday's "Buy In" pre-show at All Out will earn a spot in that title match.

In an update, the other spot in the title match will go to the winner of the Riho vs. Hikaru Shida match at Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Saturday's 21-woman Casino Battle Royale currently has 11 participants confirmed - Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs. There's no word yet on who the they have planned to challenge the winner of Riho vs. Shida on TNT.

Regarding the other 10 names for the Casino Battle Royale, there are currently three female wrestlers who are on the AEW roster but not announced for the match - Leva Bates, Penelope Ford and Kylie Rae, who is reportedly on a medical leave. The Observer reports that Bea Priestley was planned for the match at one point and she will likely be participating because she's not working for Stardom this weekend in the middle of her tour as the World of Stardom Champion.

AEW has announced that the inaugural Women's Champion will make her first title defense on the October 16 TNT episode from Philadelphia, which will also feature the first-ever AEW World Title defense. All Out will feature Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

