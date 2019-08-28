Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski appeared at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday to announce that he will be partnering with Abacus Health Products, a company that will help produce topical CBD products called CBDMEDIC.

Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL last year, did not rule out a comeback to the league, but gave a wide-ranging timeline, saying a return could be possible in three months or two years, but not in the foreseeable future. Gronk, who is good friends with Mojo Rawley, did express interest in working with WWE again.

Gronk said he doesn't think he could be a full-time pro wrestler, but he's interested in "one crazy match" in WWE.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said (H/T to CBS Sports). "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

The former New England Patriots tight end previously got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, and helped Mojo get the win. There have been rumors on interest between WWE and Gronk since then.