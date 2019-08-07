NJPW has announced another set of entrants for the Super J-Cup, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, Soberano Jr, and Jonathan Gresham.

Clark Connors made his debut as an LA Dojo Young Lion at Fighting Spirit Unleased in September 2018. During the G1 Climax 29 tour, he's been teaming with LA Dojo member Karl Fredericks. ROH star Jonathan Gresham made his NJPW ring debut back in February and he participated in the Best of the Super Juniors 2019 with a 4-5 record.

Soberano Jr will be representing CMLL during the Super J-Cup. He's the current Mexican National Welterweight Champion. In 2018, he participated in the Super Junior Tag Tournament with Volador Junior.

Rocky Romero made his return to the Best of the Super Juniors in three years. Romero has been the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion eight times.

The new entrants will be joining already announced Amazing Red, BUSHI, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi, Caristico, SHO, TJP, and Dragon Lee.