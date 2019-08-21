Ring of Honor's Ian Riccaboni posted a video tonight on Twitter to announce four matches for ROH and CMLL's event Global Wars Espectacular.

The first match that he announced was for night one, ROH World Champion Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton. Night one of Global Wars Espectacular will be taking place in Dearborn, Michigan at the Ford Community Center on September 6.

Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario was announced for night two in Chicago on September 7 at the Odeum Expo Center. Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham vs. Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton, was also announced for that night.

The last match announced was Jay and Mark Briscoe, Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood. The match will be taking place on September 8 in Milwaukee at the Potawatomi Casino.

Below is Riccaboni's announcement:

