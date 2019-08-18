- Above is Samoa Joe vs. Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. KENTA from ROH In Your Face from 2006. Near the end of the match, KENTA gives Danielson a Go to Sleep for the victory.

- Ring of Honor's Kevin Eck confirmed this year's Final Battle PPV will take place in Baltimore on Friday, December 13 at the UMBC Event Center. Typically, this event has taken place from Manhattan, New York (12 out of the last 13 years), but ROH is switching things up in December. A tournament is being teased leading up to the PPV.

- GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II will take place on Saturday, September 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Last night, Barnett confirmed Timothy Thatcher will be wrestling at the show. In the main event it will be Barnett vs. Jon Moxley. Others already announced: Killer Kross, Ikuhisa Minowa, NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay, Lindsay Snow, Chris Dickinson, Anthony Henry, JR Kratos, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Matt "Weapon X" Makowski, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Zachary Wentz and Anthony Carelli (fka WWE's Santino).