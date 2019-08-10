Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

ROH World Champion Matt Taven makes his entrance with a Red Sox jersey on (the show is from the Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom). Taven grabs a microphone. Taven talks about how the last time he was in this city, he won the World Championship. Taven talks about the rivalry between himself and Jay Lethal coming to an end tonight. Kenny King appears in the ring with a microphone. King talks about eliminating Jushin Liger and Great Muta in the Honor Rumble at the G1 Supercard. King wants to be added to the World Championship Match. Taven accepts the challenge. Jay Lethal comes to the ring. Lethal and Taven exchange strikes. Security and referees separate Lethal and Taven.

Ian Riccaboni is shown backstage with Quinn McKay. Riccaboni talks about the format changing in Ring Of Honor.

Highlights are shown from the ROH World Championship Match at G1 Supercard.

Highlights are shown of The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeating G.O.D. (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) for the ROH Tag Team Championships at Manhattan Mayhem.

Highlights are shown of G.O.D. (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) attacking The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) at Mass Hysteria.

Highlights are shown of Dalton Castle's heel turn and feud with Rush.

A recap is shown of Dalton Caslte attacking Rush with a chair at Mass Hysteria.

Highlights are shown of Tracy Williams winning a Proving Ground Match over Shane Taylor at Manhattan Mayhem.

Kenny King, Jay Lethal and ROH World Champion Matt Taven make their entrances. Alex Shelley has joined the commentary team.

ROH World Championship Triple Threat Match:

Matt Taven (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal

Taven exits the ring and sits at ringside. King connects with an elbow strike to Lethal. King hits a hip toss on Lethal. Lethal drives his shoulder into King from out on the apron. Taven pulls Lethal off the apron. Lethal and Taven exchange strikes at ringside. King hits a corkscrew plancha over the top rope on his opponents. King eventually goes for his Royal Flush finisher on Taven. Taven reverses it into a roll up for a two count.

King ducks a clothesline attempt by Taven. Taven connects with a knee strike to King. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Taven. Lethal pins Taven for a two count. King hits the Lethal Injection on Lethal. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Lethal. Taven hits his Climax finisher on King. Taven pins Lethal for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Summer Supercard is hyped as the show comes to a close.