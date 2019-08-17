Highlights are shown of Flip Gordon joining Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) at Best In The World in June after the ROH signature opening video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype tonight's main event of Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon & ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) versus PJ Black & LifeBlood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido).

Highlights are shown of Dragon Lee defeating Jonathan Gresham recently at Manhattan Maybem.

Quinn McKay interviews Dragon Lee backstage. Lee talks (in Spanish with English subtitles) about how the people know who Dragon Lee is. Lee says that the Munos dynasty comes to Mexico, to the United States, to Japan to make the name of CMLL known. Lee talks about Gresham being a great wrestler and having had an amazing match with him and that being what the people want to see. Lee talks about bringing surprises and soon another one is coming.

Quinn McKay is shown backstage with Jonathan Gresham. Gresham talks about how Jay Lethal's voice kept ringing in his head, telling him to do things his way. Gresham wants the lifestyle of a Champion, a lifestyle that Jay has already had. Gresham talks about Lethal no longer understanding what it means to be at his level. Gresham talks about how he should have done what he thought was right, but instead he listened to Jay. Gresham sarcastically thanks Lethal.

Shinobi Shadow Squad's Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom are shown training at a wrestling school. A picture is shown with ninja stars in the faces of Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King of Villain Enterprises.

Quinn McKay & Ian Riccaboni check in once again backstage. They hype next week's match between Shinobi Shadow Squad and Villain Enterprises for their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Karrisa Rivera cuts a promo backstage. Rivera talks about how Kelly Klein has never been across the ring from her and that she doesn't take anyone lightly. Rivera says may the best woman win.

Quinn McKay & Ian Riccaboni congratulate Rhett Titus on recently having a child.

Highlights are shown of the feud between Rhett Titus and Kenny King.

The Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) make their entrances. Hyena Hexx & Geddy Cahoon are in the ring.

The Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) vs. Hyena Hexx & Geddy Cahoon

Moses & Kaun jump their opponents before they can even be announced. Moses clotheslines Cahoon out of the ring. Kaun sends Hexx to the ropes. Kaun connects with a vicious elbow strike to the face of Hexx. Moses sends Cahoon into the ring post. Moses & Kaun hit a double chokeslam on Hexx. Kaun pins Hexx for the win in a match that was under a minute.

Winners: The Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

Quinn McKay & Ian Riccaboni throw to more highlights.

Highlights are shown of The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) recently defeating The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser at Mass Hysteria to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Highlights are shown of Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) recently defeating LifeBlood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido) in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

PJ Black & LifeBlood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido) make their entrance. Flip Gordon & ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King of Villain Enterprises make their entrance.

Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) vs. PJ Black & LifeBlood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido)

Scurll and Williams lock up. Williams briefly locks in a waist-lock on Scurll. Scurll and Williams exchange wrist-locks. Williams ducks a clothesline attempt by Scurll. Williams takes Scurll to the mat with another waist-lock. Scurll pushes Williams. Williams pushes Scurll. All eight men have a standoff in the ring. The referee calms things down. Williams tags Bandido in. Scurll drives his hip into Bandido. Bandido hits a Hurricanruna on Scurll. Bandido dropkicks Scurll. Scurll tags Gordon in. Gordon flips off Bandido and tags King in. King slaps the chest of Bandido.

King hits an arm-drag on Bandido. Later in the match, Williams hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope on King. King rolls out of the ring. Williams hits a dropkick through the ropes to send King into the barricade. PCO hits a Moonsault from off the top rope onto everyone at ringside. PCO gets Bandido up onto the apron. Bandido kicks PCO. Bandido hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on PCO on the apron.

King and Haskins fight in the ring. Haskins kicks and strikes King. King connects with a boot and a forearm strike to Haskins. King hits a powerbomb on Haskins. King pins Haskins for a two count. Haskins tags Black in. Black double stomps King from off the top rope. Haskins kicks King in the face. Bandido hits the 21-Plex on King. Black hits a Springboard 450 Splash on King. Black pins King for the win.

Winners: PJ Black & LifeBlood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido)

PJ Black & Lifeblood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido) celebrate their win as the show comes to a close.