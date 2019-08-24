

A recap is shown of PJ Black & Lifeblood (Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins & Bandido) defeating Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon & ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) last week after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to a video of ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein. Klein talks about how Karrisa Rivera has proven herself. Klein says that she hopes Rivera is ready.

Highlights are shown of Rush defeating TK O'Ryan at Manhattan Mayhem in July.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage again and hype the Top Prospect Tournament.

A recap is shown of Silas Young defeating PJ Black at Mass Hysteria.

Karissa Rivera and ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein make their entrances.

ROH Women Of Honor World Championship Match:

Kelly Klein (c) vs. Karissa Rivera

Klein and Rivera shake hands. They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Rivera takes Klein to the mat with a waist-lock. Rivera eventually sends Klein into the corner. Klein connects with an elbow to Rivera. Klein hits the ropes. Rivera hits a spine-buster on Klein. Rivera pins Klein for a two count. Rivera strikes Klein several times. Klein ducks a clothesline attempt by Rivera. Klein hits her K-Power finisher on Rivera. Klein pins Rivera for the win.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Sumie Sakai comes down to the ring after the match. Sakai gets Rivera up. Klein grabs a microphone. Klein tells Rivera that she is not ready for the title yet. Klein says that if Rivera keeps doing what she is doing, when she's ready - she will give her another opportunity. Klein talks about Rivera not being ready for the title but proving that she's ready for Women Of Honor. Klein shakes Rivera's hand before hugging her. The lights go out. The Allure's Angelina Love & Velvet Sky make their entrance. Sky says that this is a load of crap. Sky says that everyone knows that it should have been Angelina Love in the match tonight. Sky talks about Love having pinned Klein at Best In The World and how she should have been number one contender. Love says that there is a conspiracy against The Allure. Klein says there is no conspiracy, just the truth that the Women Of Honor don't want b****es like them.

ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein, Sumie Sakai and Karissa Rivera are shown backstage following a commercial break. Klein says that women like The Allure don't deserve to be in Women Of Honor. Klein says that they will show women like The Allure what Women Of Honor is all about.

Highlights are shown of ROH World Champion Matt Taven defeating Flip Gordon, Mark Haskins and PCO in a Defy or Deny Match at State Of The Art.

Shinobi Shadow Squad's Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King of Villain Enterprises make their entrance (accompanied by Flip Gordon).

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) (c) vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom)

Cheeseburger & Nova attack PCO. PCO pushes Cheeseburger & Nova backward. PCO dumps Cheeseburger over the top rope to ringside before doing the same to Nova. PCO challenges Isom to strike his back, Isom does so several times. PCO clotheslines Isom. Later in the match, Nova rolls Scurll up for a two count. Scurll ducks a kick from Nova. Scurll powerbombs Nova. Isom breaks a pin attempt by Scurll on Nova. King kicks Isom. King sends Isom into the corner. King sends Scurll towards Isom, Isom gets his boot up. Isom superkicks Scurll. Isom runs towards King. King hits a modified sidewalk slam on Isom. Nova rolls Scurll up for a two count. King connects with a boot to Nova. Scurll launches Nova into a strike by King. Scurll holds Nova for Kong to hit a running Senton on him. Scurll pins Nova for the win.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

They hype the upcoming shows in Atlanta and Nashville as this show comes to a close.