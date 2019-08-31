Highlights are shown of Alex Shelley challenging ROH World Champion Matt Taven to match at Summer Supercard after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

Highlights are shown of Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeating The Kingdom's TK O'Ryan, Vinny Marseglia & ROH World Champion Matt a Taven at Mass Hysteria.

Quinn McKay is with Alex Shelley backstage. Shelley talks about the match against Taven possibly being the biggest of his career. Shelley says that Taven is really good, but he doesn't think that he represents the Ring Of Honor that he helped build fifteen years ago. Shelley talks about having nothing to lose and that being when someone is the most dangerous.

Highlights are shown of the feud between Tasha Steelz and Angelina Love.

Highlights are shown of ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein defeating Tasha Steelz at Summer Supercard before being attacked by Angelina Love.

Quinn McKay is backstage with Angelina Love. ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein attacks Love. Security begins to separate Love and Klein as we go to a commercial break.

Lifeblood's Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido are shown backstage. Haskins talks about going way back with Marty (Scurll). Haskins talks about Scurll having convinced Flip Gordon to join Lifeblood and then turn on them. Haskins talks about Marty being at his most villainous and Lifeblood being at their most relentless. Williams talks about Lifeblood destroying Villain Enterprises recently in a Street Fight. Williams lays out a challenge to Villain Enterprises for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles. Bandido questions if Villain Enterprises is ready for them, because Lifeblood is the future of Ring Of Honor.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay talk about the Honor For All event.

Highlights are shown of Flip Gordon attacking Tracy Williams with a kendo stick at Summer Supercard before Willians called out ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor.

Highlights are shown of Shane Taylor defeating Tracy Williams to retain the ROH Television Champion.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is shown backstage. Taylor complains about not receiving a congratulations and instead getting the reaction of - did you really have to do that to Tracy Williams? Taylor says Williams chose to face him, and he got his a** whooped like everyone else. Taylor says that maybe to get the promotion he deserves - maybe he'll have to start his own company, maybe he'll do just that.

Highlights are shown of The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeating Bullet Club's Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) at Summer Supercard in a Ladder War to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay hype the Top Prospect Tournament.

Alex Shelley and ROH World Champion Matt Taven make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley

Shelley and Taven shake hands. They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. After some back and forth chain wrestling, Shelley blows his snot in Taven's face. Taven slaps Shelley. Taven eventually hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Shelley. Taven hits a neck-breaker on Shelley. Taven pins Shelley for a two count. Taven goes to the apron. Taven attempts to Suplex Shelley out of the ring, Shelley kicks Taven in the face. Shelley hits a Suplex to the floor at ringside on Taven.

Shelley rolls back into the ring. Shelley hits an Inverted STO on Taven to send him into the ringside barrier. Shelley hits a Sliced Bread on Taven over the barricade. Taven hits an Ensiguri on Shelley. Taven dives over the barricade onto Shelley in the crowd. Taven rolls Shelley back into the ring. Taven ascends the turnbuckles. Taven goes for a Frog Splash, Shelley gets his knees up. Shelley rolls Taven up for a two count. Shelley hits an Inverted STO on Taven. Shelley pins Taven for another two count. Shelley superkicks Taven. Taven flips Shelley off.

Shelley superkicks Taven again. Shelley hits Sliced Bread on Taven. Shelley pins Taven for another two count. Shelley briefly locks in a cross-face on Taven, Taven rolls Shelley back for a two count. Taven connects with a running knee strike to Shelley. Taven hits his Climax finisher on Shelley. Taven pins Shelley for a two count. Shelley rolls Taven up for a two count. Taven connects with another knee strike to the face of Shelley. Taven hits another Climax on Shelley. Taven pins Shelley for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Taven celebrates his win as the show comes to a close.