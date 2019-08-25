Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of Ring of Honor's Honor For All event, streaming live via Fite.tv and Honor Club. Tonight's event takes place from the Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman welcome us to the show. They tell us that PCO has not been cleared to compete for tonight's six-man title match, and instead, Mark Haskins and Bandido will battle Villain Enterprises' Brody King and Marty Scurll. Riccaboni and Coleman then run down the evening's card, including the Briscoe's defending the tag team championship against the Rock N' Roll Express, Shane Taylor defending the television title against Chase Owens, and much more.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas) are out for our opening tag contest. They'll be battling Coast 2 Coast (LSG, Shaheem Ali) and the CMLL duo of Okumura and Felino.

The Bouncers versus Coast 2 Coast versus Okumura & Felino

Okumura and LSG begin. Tie-up. Both men trade waistlocks. Okumura grabs a wrist but LSG reverses the pressure and brings Okumura to the mat. LSG shows off his speed...he lands a dropkick. Okumura delivers a thunderous strike. This leads to a back and forth exchange which Okumura wins. He follows up with a cross-rhodes. Beer City Bruiser tags in. Okumura hits Bruiser with a big right...it has little effect. Bruiser with his signature jabs. He bites Okumura. Milonas tags in. The Bouncers connect with a double-shoulder thrust. Felino comes in and tries to run through Milonas. He goes to slam the big guy...no luck. Powerslam by Milonas. Ali slaps Milonas on the back, which means he's now legal. Pace picks up between Ali and Felino. Stinger splash misses...they end up on top...Felino with a sunset powerbomb for a nearfall. Bouncers jump back in...Felino dumps them to ringside. He climbs...flying crossbody but the Bouncers catch him...Milonas slams him on the arena floor.

Coast 2 Coast takes control of the match by targeting Felino. LSG in for the first time. Running shoulder thrust. Cover...Felino kicks out. Tandem offense from Ali and LSG. Felino attempts to tag Okumura but he gets knocked off the apron. Felino tags in Milonas and rests on the outside. Milonas runs through Coast 2 Coast. Flying crossbody takes out LSG. Okumura jumps and...lariat to Milonas. Bruiser in...sidewalk slam to Okumura. Felino applies a half-crab onto Bruiser but Coast 2 Coast breaks it up. They bring down Milonas with a flatliner/kick combo. The Bouners isolate Ali away from LSG...backbreaker from Bruiser, followed by a legdrop by Milonas. That'll do it.

The Bouncers win by pinfall

Post match, The Bouncers share a couple of beers with Okumura and Felino. They all pose before exiting the ring.

PCO is here! He's got a huge scar across his eye from the suicide dive spot he did last night. He sets up a table near ringside. Security comes in to try and stop him. PCO takes them all out with lariats and right hands. PCO lays one of the guards onto the table and climbs to the top...swanton through the table! Crowd going wild! He's still attacking security when Flip Gordon comes out to calm him down. PCO pushes him to the ground at first, but then realizes that Gordon is on his side. They both peacefully exit ending the segment.

Eli Isom is out for the second bout of the evening. Cheeseburger accompanies him to the ring. Dalton Castle is out next. Before the match starts...Castle invites Joe Hendry to come out. Hendry obliges, carrying his own microphone. Castle questions why Hendry challenged him to a matchup at last night's event in Atlanta, then tells him to sit ringside so he can witness him beat the hell out of Isom. Hendry is willing to watch, but counters Castle's offer by offering to wrestle Isom instead. They continue to bicker back and forth until Isom pushes Hendry and begs them to stop. Isom has a proposition: A tag bout teaming Hendry and Castle together to face Isom...and cheeseburger! They accept. Here we go.

Dalton Castle/Joe Hendry versus Eli Isom/Cheeseburger