Tonight was ROH's event, Saturday Night At Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The main event was All-Stars vs. Champions, where Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, and Rush defeated ROH World Champion Matt Taven, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor.

Below are the results from tonight:

* ROH World Six-man Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Lifeblood

* Angelina Love defeated Sumie Sakai

* Felino, Okumura, and Silas Young defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad

* Chase Owens defeated LSG and PJ Black (Match was for an ROH World TV title shot)

* Marty Scurll defeated Bandido

* Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, and Rush defeated ROH World Champion Matt Taven, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor (All-Stars Vs. Champions)

Tomorrow is Honor For All at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena in Tennessee. The card for the event is the following:

* Lifeblood vs. Villian Enterprises (c) (ROH World Six-man Championship Match)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (ROH World Tag Team Match)

* Rush vs. Vinny Marseglia

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Chase Owens (ROH World Television Championship Match)

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Jeff Cobb (Defy or Deny Match)