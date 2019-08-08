Joe Hendry announced earlier today on Twitter that he's no longer a free agent and is now signed to Ring of Honor.

Hendry wrestled for the recently defunct, Defiant Wrestling as well as World of Sport Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and New Generation Wrestling. In June 2018, he made his Impact Wrestling debut though left the company in February 2019.

Joe Hendry was trained by WWE star Killian Dain at the Source Wrestling School and was also trained under Mikey Whiplash, Marty Jones, and Robbie Brookside.

Before Hendry became a professional wrestler, for a decade he was in the music industry and was signed to the Sony Music label.

Below is his announcement as well as Ring of Honor's: