ROH Summer Supercard will take place tomorrow from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Remember to join us at 7:30 pm ET for live coverage!
Headlining the card is ROH World Champion Matt Taven versus Alex Shelley. Also, ROH World Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will defend against The Briscoes in a Ladder War. Below is the full card for tomorrow's event.
* Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley (ROH World Championship)
* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)
* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World TV Championship)
* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario
* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle (No DQ Match)
* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Mark Haskins
* TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Brody King and PCO
* PJ Black vs. Silas Young
The show will stream on FITE and for ROH HonorClub subscribers.