Ring of Honor has just announced that ROH World Champion Matt Taven will be defending his title against CMLL star Volador Jr. at Global Wars Espectacular on September 7.

The last time Taven was pinned in a singles match was August 3, 2018, and it was by Volador Jr. in a two-out-of-three falls match in Mexico City. That night Volador Jr. regained the NWA World Historic Welterweight title. Months before in March 2018, it was Matt Taven who defeated Volador Jr. in a two-out-three falls match to win the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship. Taven was the first American to win the title.

In the past, the two have also been tag team partners, like in the main event at CMLL's 85th Anniversary Show last September against RUSH and Barbaro Cavernario in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Global Wars Espectacular will be taking place at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago.

Below is ROH's announcement:

