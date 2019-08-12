Buddy Murphy vs. Roman Reigns is now official for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown episode from Toronto.

Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and accepted the earlier challenge from Murphy, which was also issued via the social network.

Reigns wrote, "Not about holding anyone down, I'm all about seeing if people want to step up. Consider this me accepting your challenge. See you tomorrow night on #SDLive, Buddy. @WWE"

For those who missed it, Murphy called out Reigns earlier today and vented about how Rowan interrutped his WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match against Apollo Crews. He wrote, "Been saying for months I want an opportunity to show what I can do. What do I get? A cheap shot and an attack during what could've been a GREAT #SummerSlam match. I'm not waiting... I'm challenging @WWERomanReigns to a match tomorrow on #SDLive. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!"

Below is Reigns' tweet response along with WWE's announcement on the match:

