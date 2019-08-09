Above and below are new videos of Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch talking about being on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

Reigns talked about how special it was to share the video game cover with The Man, and to "somewhat kinda be a part of the women's evolution" in WWE.

"It's been a crazy year," Reigns said. "For me to go from such a scary situation to being here right now, I feel like I continually am coming full circle with it and to be able to see myself on the other side, just enjoying life, enjoying being back with the company, back to my regular schedule, has been incredible. But while I was out the show must go on and you know, it's one of those situations where you don't ever want to see anybody go down or get hurt, but we have to keep it moving. It's show business and the show doesn't stop. To be able to see someone like Becky and a few other Superstars that really stepped up huge for us, and to really help out our ream and our company while I was gone, it just shows what kind of people, what kind of athletes and performers, but mostly what kind of people we have, people that will step up and people that will do anything it takes to make it work, and to have that much talent, and to have that much work ethic.

"I'm so happy for Becky. A lot of people would be like, 'Man, I don't want to share a cover.' Psshhh, I'm sharing it with The Man, I'm sharing it with Becky Lynch. She's a person that my daughter can look to and find strength in, that my daughter can learn from, that my daughter can take experience from. I think it's very important that we have strong women in strong roles, showing that. It's an absolute honor just to be back and to be back in the mix but to be able to have such a huge responsibility and to be able to check off the box of being on the cover, and then to have it be so special, not only just for me but to somewhat kinda be a part of the women's evolution, with this to be tied in with The Man, and you know, to hold this place. I think it's really neat and for me also to be a four-time WrestleMania main event performer, and you know, nobody wants to fall out of that spot but if anybody's gonna take it from me, its gonna be a strong woman. I'm totally down with that, you can't knock me for that. So yeah, man, it's been really cool."

Becky said a lot of what comes with the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game didn't hit her until they were filming the launch commercial.

"Feels pretty nice," Lynch said. "You know, a lot of the things didn't really hit me until today. There was something about doing this commercial that really made me realize the magnitude of all of it. But I'll tell ya, it made me feel right for stepping away and breaking away from the pack and wanting to slap the heads off every single woman on that roster, but being on the cover of 2K20 is beyond anything I possibly could've dreamed of. I always wanted to main event WrestleMania, but to be able to main event the WrestleMania, become a double champ there, and then a few months later be on the cover of the friggin' video game... man, it feels like nothing's impossible now."

The Big Dog and The Man also had a Twitter exchange after Reigns commented on what an honor it is to share the cover with her.

Reigns wrote, "Sharing the cover with @BeckyLynchWWE is an honor. Just proves how strong our team, our family is."

Lynch responded, "The honor is all mine, @WWERomanReigns. I've always wanted to be equal, not special. Our cover highlights that more than ever. Thank you for raising a glass, it means the world to me."

