As noted, WWE confirmed today that Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be the cover stars for the WWE 2K20 video game. Reigns spoke with ESPN to promote the game.

Reigns was asked about comments Jon Moxley made in his post-WWE interview with Chris Jericho. The former Dean Ambrose talked about how he refused to say some negative things about Reigns and his leukemia battle during a RAW promo. Reigns was asked if he knew about what Moxley was referring to.

"No," Reigns said. "And that's the thing. If you refuse to say it, you refuse to say it. You didn't say the stuff, and nothing happened. You didn't get fired, so you don't have to do any of that stuff. If you don't really want to do it, you have to speak up for yourself. That's the key to this business. That's a bit contradictory in my mind right there. If you chose not to say that one thing, why can't you choose to say another thing?"

The third former member of The Shield, Seth Rollins, recently addressed some of Moxley's post-WWE comments and the war with AEW.

"I was surprised by it for sure," Rollins said of Moxley leaving WWE for AEW during a media call last month. "I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that's on him. But, now he's competition, now he's the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we're going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we're going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else."

Reigns was asked about those comments from Rollins and how he views the situation.

"That's my boy, man," Reigns said of The Architect. "He's passionate. He's always been like that, you just don't always hear it. Seth is strong, he's hard-headed, he's stubborn. That's how he's always been. He's an ultra-alpha male. He wants to be the best all the time. That's why he is where he is. That's why he's at that position -- because he has that drive.

"He is emotional -- of course, he is. Because we bust our ass, man. I love this place. I'll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process. I love the guy. I love him to death. He's my brother. And wrestling ain't gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don't talk, that's just our relationship. When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that's on you. Communication is communication. When you go in there and you talk to boss, you gotta let him know. He even made comments about the things I had to say, but that was in a different place. I was brand-new."

He continued, "We've worked our asses off for Vince [McMahon] in this company, and he respects that, and he wants to know our opinions. You have to speak up for yourself. I'm in a position now where he listens to everything I have to say, what I'm feeling. Early on, when you don't have any equity, when you haven't put in any time, you should do what the boss says. But once you earn that equity, once you got the keys to the car -- which Ambrose was clearly in that position because all three of us [were] -- you have to speak up for yourself and do what's right for you.

"Regardless, I love the dude, man. We came from the bottom and got to where we are now, and he's a huge part of that. No type of business rivalry or any of that crap will ever affect the personal relationship I have with either Seth or Dean. We're all gonna do our thing. We're having fun. I'm enjoying where I'm at. I enjoy being with the WWE. I'll never be anywhere else."