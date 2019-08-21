Roman Reigns recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and said he's been chasing the WWE video game cover since he saw WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins get the WWE 2K18 cover. Reigns is now sharing the WWE 2K20 video game cover with Rollins' girlfriend, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"This means a lot, and it's something I've been chasing," Reigns said. "When I saw Seth [Rollins] on the cover and the commercial that he did, I'm not going to lie—I was so happy for him—but it was so cool that it did make me envious. To be a part of this process and see this one come to life, it's pretty neat. This is one of those things as a WWE superstar, you want to have this opportunity, you want to be on the cover."

The Big Dog said sharing the cover with The Man makes the milestone even more special.

"To share this with Becky makes it even more special," said Reigns. "To be able to share this past year with her, breaking barriers, I'm pretty proud of that."

Reigns continued praising Lynch and referred to her recent climb to the top as a total Cinderella story.

"I thought Becky was phenomenal," he said. "But that goes a lot deeper than just her main event with Ronda and Charlotte. I'm talking about her whole career. She busted her ass to get to that position. Trying new stuff, evolving, troubleshooting, so to see that type of dedication organically and then to see it organically work out was a total Cinderella story. Becky has created this larger-than-life character, and that's pretty motivating for me as a young father trying to help my young daughter to become a strong woman."

Reigns headlined the last four WrestleMania events before the women's division did it this year, and gently laughed when asked if there's any way to prepare for the main event of the biggest event of the year. He explained that experience is needed in order to know. Reigns said you're never the same after main eventing on the grandest stage of them all.

"You have those nerves, you have those doubts and insecurities, all until you get through it," Reigns explained. "Then you're never the same again. You're a main-eventer for the rest of your life. If you're in that position, you're going to fight for everything. At the end of the day, you're doing the same thing in the same ring that you do every single week, but that moment and experience can't be replaced. The responsibility is yours to close it out and send them home happy, and it's the magnitude that makes it so different."