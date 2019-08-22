- WWE posted this video of various Superstars trying to speak Arabic for WWE AL AN. The video features Dolph Ziggler, Titus O'Neil, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Lucha House Party, Apollo Crews, The New Day and RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic plus a NXT Tag Team Titles match with The Street Profits defending against The Undisputed Era.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan reveal to Roman Reigns who they believe was behind the recent backstage mystery attack - a man who looks just like Rowan.

Reigns took to Twitter today to respond to a storyline WWE website article, and indicated he's not satisfied with the reveal.

"Y'all call that an answer? This whole situation is getting out of control and I don't know what to think....but I know what I need to do," Reigns wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: