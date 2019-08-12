- The Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline continued on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show, but Reigns did not appear. As seen above, Rowan attacked Buddy Murphy during his Kickoff match against Apollo Crews, while Daniel Bryan watched from backstage.

Rowan warned Murphy to keep his name out of his mouth. Last Tuesday's SmackDown saw Murphy tells Reigns that Rowan may have been responsible for the recent backstage attack attempt. The Reigns storyline should continue on this week's RAW or SmackDown.

- The WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view opener saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Natalya in a Submission Match. Below is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to Lynch about the win and what kind of statement she was making with the Sharpshooter.

"Anything you can do I can do better," Lynch responded. "And I don't care if I didn't win with that, but I'm not just a one-trick pony, I'm not just a two-trick pony, I'm not just a three-trick pony, I'm not just a four thousand-trick pony, I can do it all and I said that I would and I did, and I proved that tonight."

Lynch agreed that she is Canada's new hero and said she thinks the people of Toronto appreciated that. She went on and said Natalya has been letting Canada down her whole career, and SummerSlam was no different.

- The WWE SummerSlam match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston ended in a Double Count Out at SummerSlam, and Kofi isn't happy about it. He took to Twitter after the show and responded to the finish, and commented on his new WWE 24 special. Kofi also said the feud with Orton is not over.

"Am I happy about still being WWE Champion? Of course. But I am NOT satisfied with the way the match ended. This thing between Randy and I, is not over. Not by a long shot," he said.

He continued, "On a positive note, I'm so proud of my episode of #WWE24! They did such an incredible job of portraying such a powerful and unforgettable adventure. I'm so grateful that the experience is forever documented. Thank you so much to the many wonderful people that made this happen!"

You can see Kofi's full tweets below:

Am I happy about still being WWE Champion? Of course. But I am NOT satisfied with the way the match ended. This thing between Randy and I, is not over. Not by a long shot. — KOFI (@TrueKofi) August 12, 2019