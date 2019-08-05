- As seen above, ESPN and WWE have released a new episode of "ESPN Fan Stories" featuring Charlotte Flair. The two minute short film is titled "All Hail the Queen" and focuses on WWE fan Lindsey Kelk.

Kelk is also an author and podcast host. She wrote on Twitter, "Everyone else I know posting things like 'I secretly filmed a video with Revlon' and I'm here shouting 'I NOT SO SECRETLY FILMED A VIDEO ABOUT HOW MUCH I LOVE WRESTLING'. Thank you @espn, I loved telling my story with you."

- WWE stock was down 4.70% today, closing at $66.11 per share. Today's high was $68.56 and the low was $65.77.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and said he's not giving up on finding out the truth about the "forklift accident" on last week's SmackDown. WWE posted storyline updates last week that noted Reigns was almost taken out due to an error by the forklift driver, but they didn't know the identity of the driver yet. Reigns tweeted about the storyline today and teased a reveal for Tuesday's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown.

He wrote, "Sometimes you want to believe people can't do what others say they're able to...I hear y'all, I really do...I'm gonna find out the truth about this 'accident.'"

As we've noted, it's believed that the mystery attack will lead to Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can see Reigns' recent tweets below:

