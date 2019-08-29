The anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match will reportedly finally take place at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Reigns vs. Bryan, which was planned for SummerSlam at one point, is now listed on the internal Clash of Champions line-up, according to F4Wonline.com. A WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match is also now listed on the internal card, but there's no word yet on who Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will be defending against.

As noted, Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also listed internally. The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods should be confirmed soon as The Miz and The Revival have issued challenges to the champions. There's no word yet on who WWE United States Champion AJ Styles will be defending against.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade

To Be Confirmed After Challenges Were Issued:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)