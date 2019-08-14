Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to issue a warning to Daniel Bryan and Rowan ahead of next week's WWE SmackDown episode.

He wrote, "...and as for @ERICKROWAN and @WWEDanielBryan, you have 6 days. #RentsDue #SDLive"

As noted, Bryan and Rowan closed last night's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown by promising to bring Reigns the mystery attacker next Tuesday. Bryan noted that he and Rowan conducted their own investigation into the recent attempted attacks on Reigns, and they have discovered who the culprit is. There's no word yet on if there will actually be a big reveal next Tuesday, or if they will continue the build for another week or two.

For those who missed it, Reigns also took to Twitter after SmackDown and gave props to Buddy Murphy following their back & forth match, which Reigns won.

"Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I'm sure it won't be the last time I'll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut," Reigns wrote.

You can see Reigns' tweets below: